Rich Homie Quan has passed away. On Thursday (Sept. 5), reports of the rapper’s death surfaced online, with collaborators like Boosie Badazz and more breaking the tragic news.

“Just got word [that Rich Homie Quan] just [overdosed]! [I] just [talked] to [Quan] the other day,” read one post from Boosie’s Twitter account. In another, he stated, “[I’m] never [gon’] forget yo’ smile, [and] the way [you] talked, [and] of course yo’ music.”

According to TMZ, Quan died in his Atlanta home, as confirmed by family members and a Fulton County morgue representative.

Jacquees, who teamed up with the Rich As In Spirit artist on “Come Thru” and “Feel It,” tweeted, “Rest in peace, my brother, Rich Homie Quan. I love you for life.” At the time of reporting, the Georgia native’s cause of death has not been confirmed.

Quan rose to fame via 2013’s “Type of Way.” The track marked his first entry into the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with its accompanying visuals amassing over 308 million views on YouTube. The following year, he and Young Thug saw major success with Rich Gang’s “Lifestyle” — the pair brought most of the label’s success before falling out in 2015.

Arguably one of his most notable projects, Quan’s I Promise I Will Never Stop Going In housed “Walk Thru,” “WWYD,” “I F**k Wit You Girl” and “They Don’t Know.” Features included Young Thug and Birdman, while Metro Boomin, Lex Luger and London On Da Track lent production.

“Rich Home Quan had so many hits, man. [This s**t] just f**ked me up,” wrote one fan reacting to the unfortunate news. Someone else shared, “Damn, Rich Homie Quan passed away. That 2013 to [2015] run was different.”

A separate user penned, “Quan, Takeoff [and Young] Dolph in like a five-year span is crazy.” See how others responded below.

Rap-Up sends their condolences to Quan’s friends and family at this time.