On Thursday (Sept. 12), Rick Ross joined Yung Miami as the latest special guest of “Caresha Please.” Over their nearly hour-long conversation, the Port of Miami rapper talked about getting into a brawl in Vancouver, his fallout with Drake, and whether there’s a chance they could patch things up.

“It depends on how I feel. If I had Luc Belaire already that morning, it may be a good day,” Ross answered when asked if making amends was on the table. “If I haven’t, you never f**king know, you know what I’m saying? That’s how the game [goes].

Regarding what led to them feuding in the first place, the Maybach Music Group founder vaguely responded, “Everybody doesn’t understand the opportunities they have. Some n**gas take s**t for granted. I don’t know what it is.”

Several of Ross’ biggest songs to date are in collaboration with Drake, including “Ashton Martin Music,” “Stay Schemin’,” and “Diced Pineapples.” The pair have also worked together on “Money In The Grave,” “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” and a couple of DJ Khaled records.

On the topic of his scuffle with a group of apparent Drake supporters after playing Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” at the Ignite Music Festival, Ross claimed the situation would’ve played out completely differently if he was surrounded by the right people.

“All my homies that [usually travel] with me, them n**gas couldn’t come in ’cause of their felonies,” he told Miami. “If I would’ve just had two or three more of my homies with me, we would’ve stripped them n**gas out their drawers and socks.”

Ross was the first official guest on “Caresha Please” in 2024. Season two started with an emotional one-on-one between Miami and alumni Saucy Santana, in which the pair discussed Diddy, City Girls, and other topics.

The show will be hosted live at REVOLT WORLD’s second annual event, which is expected to take place from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22 at Pangaea Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.