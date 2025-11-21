Image Image Credit Barry Brecheisen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rico Nasty performs at 2025 Riot Fest Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Rico Nasty’s new single, “PEPPER,” marks a bold return to her rap-rock roots.

The track, produced by Kenneth Blume (formerly known as Kenny Beats), blends rock energy with Rico's signature lyricism.

“PEPPER” previews the forthcoming deluxe edition of LETHAL, expected to arrive soon.

The return of rap-rock is well underway, thanks to superstars like Rico Nasty. On Friday (Nov. 21), the DMV multi-hyphenate dropped “PEPPER,” the first taste of what's to come from her forthcoming deluxe edition of LETHAL.

Taking its name from both the Porsche Cayenne and cayenne pepper itself, “PEPPER” opens with Rico’s signature rockstar energy. “Cop me a Porschianna, hop out like a hoochie mama,” she raps on the track. “Foot all on they necks, they couldn't pay a b**ch to let up / New Cayenne, that's pepper, new Attico boots, I'm a stepper.”

“PEPPER” is the artist’s first solo single since LETHAL came out in May. Watch the track’s accompanying music video, which largely contains footage of Rico on her tour bus and bouncing around concert venues, below.

Rico wrapped her North American tour for the LP at Los Angeles’ The Fonda Theatre on Nov. 4. The next day (Nov. 5), she thanked everyone who showed up throughout the run. “Thank you to the team. Thank you to the fans. Same time next year??? See y’all soon. DELUXXX OTW,” the “Block List” artist wrote on Instagram. She also encouraged her million-plus followers to drop pepper emojis if they were “ready for some new s**t.”

As Rap-Up previously reported, LETHAL marked Rico’s first full-length release under Fueled By Ramen, home to Fall Out Boy and Twenty One Pilots. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she described the 15-track offering as her most “liberating” body of work so far.

“I feel like I lost myself making albums or making mixtapes. I would spend so much time in the studio that, when the music was done and it was time to turn into the business side, I just couldn’t,” the artist explained. “With this album, doing one song and then just leaving the studio, I was able to live my life.”