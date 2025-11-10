Image Image Credit Michael Buckner/Contributor via Getty Images, Stephanie Augello/Contributor via Getty Images, and Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Brandy, Rihanna and Monica Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rihanna made a surprise appearance at the Los Angeles stop of Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine Tour” over the weekend, delighting fans and fellow artists alike. The global icon attended the show at the Kia Forum, where she was seen dancing in the crowd before heading backstage to greet the two R&B powerhouses.

Clips shared across social media captured the heartwarming exchange between Rihanna, Brandy and Monica. In one video, Rihanna can be heard telling the singers, “Thank you,” and explaining that after seeing clips of the tour online, she “had to be there.” The moment drew cheers from the room, with actress Jenifer Lewis excitedly shouting Rihanna’s name as the three women embraced.

The tour, which launched in October, will continue to visit several U.S. cities through December. Designed as a celebration of Brandy and Monica’s 1998 Grammy Award-winning duet, “The Boy Is Mine,” the co-headlining run has become a full-scale R&B reunion featuring surprise guests and special appearances.

Earlier in the week, Brandy welcomed Kehlani to the stage, where the Bay Area singer presented her with flowers and praised her influence. “My queen, my queen, my one! The greatest of all time!” Kehlani told the crowd. “We do not give this woman flowers enough.”

According to reports, Beyoncé and JAY-Z were also in attendance. Beyoncé was there to support Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland, who has been performing as a special guest throughout the tour.

Rihanna’s appearance marks a rare public outing following the recent birth of her third child with A$AP Rocky, Rocki Irish Mayers. The “Diamonds” singer has largely kept a low profile since expanding her family but made it clear that honoring Brandy and Monica — two women who paved the way for modern R&B artists — was a moment she couldn’t miss.