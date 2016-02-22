Image Image Credit Gareth Cattermole/BFC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rihanna’s iconic fashion moments are still celebrated years later. On Wednesday (Sept. 25), Madame Tussauds unveiled a new wax figure of the “Work” singer, which will be on display in London starting Friday (Sept. 27).

The statue recreated her 2019 British Fashion Awards look, which included a custom mini dress from Fenty, matching gloves and a choker necklace. The studio’s artists also worked in Rihanna’s medium-length Fulani braids and other accessories like her semi-sheer wrap and earrings — minus ASAP Rocky, who attended the event with her.

“Rihanna is a powerhouse in beauty, fashion and music, truly shining like a diamond,” Madame Tussauds London’s Jo Kinsey shared via a press statement, per Billboard. “Rihanna holds a special place in everyone’s hearts, and now our visitors have the chance to experience her in all of the lights! We’re thrilled to give fans an unforgettable moment with the ultimate boss.”

In the comments section of the announcement post, fans voiced their opinions on the wax figure. “It’s definitely one of my [favorites]. Wow, so perfect,” read one reply. Another person claimed, “It looks like her.”

“For a second, I thought it was Rihanna's new photo shoot,” someone wrote underneath Pop Base’s repost. Other responses included, “That's so spot on! Looks stunning!” and “They’re getting good at it, OMG.”

Madame Tussauds previously revealed a carbon copy of the Unapologetic artist’s 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance ensemble, which was also met with much praise. The wax museum wanted its Orlando, Florida viewers to “feel firsthand the energy of her performance.”

Among the other celebrities to get their own wax figures in 2024 are Beyoncé, Drake and Post Malone.

On the music side, Rihanna has yet to give an update on her follow-up to ANTI. Since then, the music and cosmetics billionaire welcomed two children, expanded Fenty Beauty overseas and made a foray into haircare.