Rihanna is always showing love to the young women in music, but her love for GloRilla and her artistry is something special. In a recent interview during the Savage X Fenty Lavish Lace Debut at Nordstrom Century City in Los Angeles, the “Umbrella” recording artist gave major praise to the Memphis emcee.

When asked if there was an official Savage X Fenty theme song and who she’d like to see create it, with no hesitation, she exclaimed, “GloRilla.” She further explained, “To see a young lady who’s still grounded in who she is and where she came from, and I love that.”

This is not the first time she has shown love to the fiery songstress. In the past, she went viral after sharing a video of her rapping along with the lyrics to "TGIF” to ASAP Rocky. The video made the Harlem rapper a meme and created a huge boost in the streams of the RIAA-certified gold banger.

After a clip of the interview with Rihanna made its rounds on social media, GloRilla responded claiming, “Lemme head to [the] studio and start working on [this] song, [I don’t] play about RihRih. I [love] you.” One fan stated, “Let me find out GloRilla bout to get Rihanna out of retirement.” Someone else claimed, “She got a Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Rihanna stamp, she set.”

GloRilla has been on a major wave since the start of 2024. After the setting the summer ablaze alongside Megan Thee Stallion on her sold-out arena tour, she has been consistently dropping tracks that have created massive momentum.

Her newest album offers 15 tracks with features from Muni Long, T-Pain, Fridayy, BossMan Dlow, Megan Thee Stallion, Kirk Franklin, Sexyy Red and Latto. The project dropped on Oct. 11, battling against Hip Hop streaming heavyweights like Rod Wave and BigXthaPlug.

Although she has yet to announce a proper headlining tour, GloRilla has been consistently performing at various homecomings around the country. She is a fan favorite, especially at historically Black colleges and universities.

Press play on her newest LP, GLORIOUS, below!