There’s no arguing that 2025 has been a meteoric year for Rob49, whose “WTHELLY” took over the internet not long after its March release. Naturally, he’s chosen to capitalize on that momentum with a new album, Let Me Fly, which dropped on Friday (May 23).

The 22-track offering covers a lot of ground, especially when it comes to features. Rob49 and Sexyy Red attempt to recreate the magic they made on 2022’s “Tired” with the appropriately titled “So Sexyy,” which also brings YTB Fatt along for the ride. Elsewhere, Birdman adds a bit of commentary on the opening cut, “Get The Picture,” as well as “JetWifi.”

Additional guest appearances come from Quavo, G Herbo, Polo G, Meek Mill, Fridayy and Hunxho. That being said, Rob49 has more than a handful of solo moments. On “BLOUSIN,” the New Orleans rapper reminds listeners why he’s the “biggest in this s**t,” name-dropping Latto, Angel Reese and David Ruffin in the process. Meanwhile, “Hear Me Momma” sees him reflect on his rise and the hurdles he’s overcome.

Tucked later within the album are a few bonus tracks, like “Off Dat Drank,” “Wassam Baby” featuring Lil Wayne and “On Dat Money” with Cardi B. All in all, Let Me Fly not only proves Rob49’s star power but also his ability to bring stars together. Take a listen below.

Why Wasn’t Rob49’s “WTHELLY (Remix)” On ‘Let Me Fly’?

Arguably the biggest disappointment about Let Me Fly — which, admittedly, doesn’t leave fans with much else to gripe about — is Rob49 leaving off the anticipated “WTHELLY (Remix).” He previously teased an all-star take on the track featuring G Herbo, Latto and perhaps the most surprising collaborator, Justin Bieber.

From the looks of things, fans may end up getting multiple versions of the viral track instead of one massive posse cut. “I was gonna drop the [remix] with [G Herbo] first and add it to the album, but we wound up doing it too late,” Rob49 told Billboard on Thursday (May 22). “So, it might come out the next day on the album, then we’re just gonna go from there with it.”