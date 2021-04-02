Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rod Wave and Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rod Wave’s latest studio album, Last Lap, came out on Friday (Oct. 11) without the Drake collaboration he teased weeks prior. On Thursday (Oct. 10), during an interview with Montreality, the “Letter From Houston” rapper likened the Canadian star to Tom Brady.

“He loves the game. He [is] one of them n**gas like Brady. Like, bro, why [are] you still here? You got f**king 12 rings. He just loves this s**t,” Wave shared. “He’s at home like, ‘What the f**k I’m finna do without this s**t?’ That’s just his attitude.”

“He ain’t even [Brady’s] age yet. He still [has] five, six, eight years or whatever to do what he wants to do,” the artist continued. Brady is widely considered one of the greatest NFL players of all time — similar to how Drake is often seen in music.

Wave previously revealed that he was originally on Drake’s “Lemon Pepper Freestyle.” Unfortunately, the Nostalgia creator removed himself from the track because he didn’t like how his verse sounded.

Wave’s Last Lap hit streaming services at midnight. The 23-song collection contained pre-release singles “Scared Loved” and “Fall Fast in Love,” as well as features from Lil Yachty, Rylo Rodriguez, and Lil Baby. The last-mentioned artist previously teamed up with the Florida crooner on “Rags2Riches” from 2020’s Pray 4 Love.

The “Last Lap Tour” will begin on Oct. 19 at Phoenix’s Desert Diamond Arena. Afterward, he’ll sweep through major cities like Oakland, Houston, Memphis, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, and Nashville. The trek, scheduled to wrap up on Dec. 18, will also see Moneybagg Yo, Toosii, Lil Poppa, Dess Dior, and Eelmatic as supporting acts.