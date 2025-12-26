Image Image Credit Screenshot from Rod Wave’s “Feed the Streets” music video Image Alt Screenshot from Rod Wave’s “Feed the Streets” music video Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

“Feed the Streets” blends Rod Wave’s signature emotional storytelling with cultural references and personal grief.

The surprise Christmas drop arrived ahead of his forthcoming album, Don’t Look Down.

Rod Wave’s “Redemption Experience Tour” wraps in early January with two shows in Miami.

If there’s one thing you can count on Rod Wave to do, it’s drop new music to soundtrack the colder months. On Thursday (Dec. 25), the Florida rapper returned with “Feed the Streets,” a single to hold fans over until his next album, Don’t Look Down, arrives.

Rod Wave opens the track sing-rapping about Key Glock losing Young Dolph and the impact of his own uncle’s death. Between footage of him boarding jets and turning up backstage in in the Cam Grey-directed visual, he delivers, “I got old n**gas mad cause I can't be controlled / Trynna teach my generation, they been lost for so long / They all scared of me 'cause I got the game in a choke.”

Elsewhere in the song, he name-drops Tupac Shakur, Malcolm X, Suge Knight, and others. “Feed the Streets” is the first single that fans have gotten since October’s “Leavin,” which dropped alongside Rod Wave’s “Redemption Experience Tour” announcement. Watch the music video for the latest offering below.

Rod Wave’s “Redemption Experience Tour” is scheduled to end with two consecutive nights at Miami’s Kaseya Center next Thursday (Jan. 1) and Friday (Jan. 2). Before that, he’ll perform at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Sunday (Dec. 28) and again on Monday (Dec. 29).

As Rap-Up previously noted, it’s the “Sinners” artist’s first run of shows under his newly launched Mainstay Touring. He created the company after being sued by Grizzly Touring for $27 million — plus additional damages — over his axed “Last Lap Tour.”

Although Don’t Look Down still doesn’t have a release date, Rod Wave shared the meaning behind the LP’s title with Complex last week. “A lot of people get in this position that we [are] in, bro, and they fumble it by just thinking too hard,” he explained. “I just don’t want to get caught up thinking about the next move.” He also confirmed that one of the songs on the album will be titled “Redemption.”