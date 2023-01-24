Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rod Wave Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rod Wave has been soundtracking heartbreak and struggle for years, and now he’s tapping into something deeper with “Sinners.” Released Friday (April 4), the track doubles as the lead single for the upcoming thriller of the same name.

Much like the film, the video for “Sinners” is set in the Jim Crow-era South of the 1930s, with the Florida crooner belting out lines like, “Excuse me, master, I think you're confused/ I was promised forty acres and mules/ Damn, I feel like a fool, forget the rules, what the fine print say?” Along his harrowing journey, scenes from the movie are woven in, featuring Michael B. Jordan, who plays twin brothers Smoke and Stack alongside actor Woody McClain.

Elsewhere, toward the end of his lone verse, Rod Wave referenced the vampire themes in the Ryan Coogler-directed effort: “If he knew I was a slave to the state/ Go tell him I ain't afraid of ghosts, vampires, whips and chains.” The rapper feels somewhat out of place riding through cotton fields in a Ford Model T, but his music certainly does speak to the “stay-afloat” nature of that era. Watch “Sinners” below.

What To Know About ‘Sinners,’ The Ryan Coogler-Directed Thriller Starring Michael B. Jordan

Sinners is scheduled to hit the big screen on April 18. It notably marks Coogler’s return to original storytelling after a decade largely spent building out the Black Panther and Creed universes. As for the cast, Jordan will lead alongside Hailee Steinfeld, Josh O’Connor, Jayme Lawson and Delroy Lindo, among others.

“The film is very genre fluid,” Coogler told The Hollywood Reporter. “It switches in and out of a lot of different genres. Yes, vampires are an element, but it’s not the only supernatural element in the movie. The film is about more than just that.”