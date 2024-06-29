Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, and Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rubi Rose, Drake and Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rubi Rose is team Drake, and to be expected, social media is gearing up for another round of heated debates over who’s the best.

“Remember when [people] tried to say, ‘Kendrick over Drake’? LOL, WTF,” Rubi Rose tweeted on Friday (Feb. 28) night. She didn’t offer much context, but it’s worth noting that Drake is fresh off $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, his joint project with PARTYNEXTDOOR, which has definitely helped win back a good chunk of public support.

Unsurprisingly, plenty of people agreed with her take. “That debate was wild, but numbers don’t lie. Drake runs the charts,” one user commented under Rose’s post. Another added, “If I had to only listen to one artist for the rest of my life and no one else but that artist, I’m picking Drake over Kendrick so easily.”

Kendrick Lamar Fans Fire Back At Rubi Rose

Naturally, Kendrick Lamar fans also had a lot to say. “Remember when you thought Drake shouted you out,” someone shared, referencing “7am On Bridle Path” from 2021’s Certified Lover Boy. Humorously, Rose once thought the record’s “See the watch collection and assume I got time / 'Cause of the ruby rose two-tone” line was a double entendre about her.

“Drake stans [are] still trying to wipe that L away, huh?” a separate comment read. By now, the backstory barely needs explaining. Fans have been locked in a nonstop debate over who’s better ever since their 2024 beef. While “Not Like Us” sealed Lamar’s victory lap, “Push Ups” and “Family Matters” were arguably two of Drake’s stronger tracks to come out of the feud.

Rubi Rose Almost Collaborated With Kendrick Lamar At One Point

Interestingly, Rose has met Lamar once before with the help of the Compton emcee’s cousin and “family ties” collaborator, Baby Keem. During a conversation with BET, the For The Streets artist spoke about her encounter with the 22-time Grammy Award winner.

“We just met and talked. We were going to work in some way. It didn’t end up happening, but we still met up and talked. He just gave me advice as a young person starting off in this [industry],” she detailed. “He was literally just telling me how good my music is and what my potential can be, and how I have to believe in myself.”