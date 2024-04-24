Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rubi Rose and Druski Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier in the year, Rubi Rose and Druski soft-launched their relationship, and even though most people speculated it was all for show, she appeared to shut the rumors down with a “two-week anniversary” post. However, as it turns out, the skeptics were right.

On Tuesday (Sept. 17), the “Big Mouth” rapper seemingly admitted their fling was a publicity stunt. “And for the record, I never slept with that man. [That] n**ga paid for PR, not the p**sy,” she wrote via Twitter.

“He is funny and nice, [though]!” Rose added in an attempt to soften the blow. “I only give it up if I’m in love. [I don’t] care how much money a n**ga got. I’m rich [as f**k].”

Rose announced she was “single” during Paris Fashion Week, followed by Druski confirming the breakup in a sit-down with Audacy’s V-103 in July. “When you have a beautiful woman of that caliber, it comes with a lot,” he claimed. “And I don’t know if I was prepared yet, but I learned a lot from it.”

The comedian continued, “So, I think I’m coming out of that [relationship], you better have them pockets ready. I ain’t saying that’s what happened, [but] you just gotta be ready because you don’t know when you’re gonna have to be pulling that wallet out.”

This year has been incredibly successful for Druski. On Sept. 7, he hosted his inaugural Coulda Fest at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The event saw heavy hitters like 21 Savage and GloRilla take the stage, while Lil Baby, Soulja Boy and Kai Cenat also appeared in the lineup.

On the other hand, Rose dropped the Bankroll Got It-produced “Deserve To Die” in May. It marked her long-awaited return to music, considering her previous release came in the form of 2023’s “Cherry.” So far, she hasn’t confirmed a follow-up to her debut mixtape, For The Streets.