Saweetie’s debut album has been in the works for quite a few years, but it appears she’s finally settled on another estimated time of arrival. On Wednesday (Nov. 20), the Bay Area native sat with “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper to chat about relationships, dating other rappers and the question everyone seems to ask: When will her first studio album finally drop?

“Definitely next year,” the “Tap In” hitmaker confirmed during the podcast. As for the project’s numerous delays, she explained, “I feel like I finally know myself. I felt like I was constantly in this weird transition phase, especially with recording, like, ‘What am I even talking about?’”

“For my album, I am going into deeper subjects,” Saweetie further noted. Since her breakthrough, fans have been graced with fun tracks like “Best Friend,” “My Type” and “Back to the Streets.” However, the forthcoming LP, tentatively titled Pretty B**ch Music, is expected to be a bit more personal.

“I came in as an icy girl, but through all this pressure that I’ve placed on myself and all the pressure that I’ve experienced with the industry, it’s pressurized me into this diamond that’s ready to shine,” the Grammy-nominated artist explained.

In the meantime, Saweetie has been keeping fans entertained with recent drops like “NANi,” “Is It The Way” and her guest verse on 310babii’s TikTok-viral “rock your hips.” Earlier in the month, she also delivered two holiday records: “I Want You This Christmas” and “Big Santa.”

“I wanted to create two songs that really spoke to the two sides of Christmas,” she shared with Cooper regarding the tracks. “I have ‘Big Santa,’ where I’m like, ‘Big Daddy, what are you getting me?’ And my other Christmas song is a little softer. It’s like ‘Cater 2 U’ vibes. [It’s like], ‘Not only what can you give me, but what can I give you?’”