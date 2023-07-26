Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Lester Cohen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sexyy Red and Ice Spice Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Despite all the drama among the women in Hip Hop these days, Sexyy Red seemingly never hesitates to show love to her peers. On Tuesday (Sept. 17) night, she brought Ice Spice onstage during her New York stop of the “Sexyy Red 4 President Tour.”

“New York, what’s up? How [are] we feeling tonight?” the Y2K! rapper asked the crowd before segueing into a rendition of “Deli.” Underneath her post about the appearance, fans quickly commented on her iconic afro making a much-awaited comeback — she wore the hairstyle in the visual companion of her breakout single, “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and several other appearances.

“Yes, the afro is back finally! I love your hair,” read one reply. Another with over 1,400 likes said, “Oh, Afro Spice [is] back?” Omeretta the Great added, “Look at the crowd. Sexyy [is] doing her big one!”

Others urged for the pair to team up on music, with Instagram users saying everything from “Nah, I’ve been waiting for this collab” to “A Sexyy Red [and] Ice Spice collab would feed families.”

As Rap-Up reported in July, Sexyy Red came to Ice Spice’s defense after the internet accused her of being on Ozempic. The Bronx native debuted her noticeably slimmer figure at Openair Frauenfeld in Switzerland, with the “Pound Town” hitmaker noting, “[Y’all] act like people can’t [be] stressed or not eat as much, and she still [looks] good, so next.”

Ice Spice responded to the weight loss speculation by dropping her fitness routine the following month. “We beatin’ them allegations, bae,” she captioned a video of her working out.

The “Sexyy Red 4 President Tour” is expected to land in Philadelphia on Friday (Sept. 20), followed by stops in Tampa, Orlando, Birmingham and Nashville. Kodak Black was picked up as the trek’s official co-headliner, while Loe Shimmy, BlakeIANA and Hunxho are its supporting acts.