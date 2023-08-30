Image Image Credit Kaitlyn Morris / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sexyy Red Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Sexyy Red has proven time and time again that she’s unfazed by the internet. On Thursday (Oct. 3), during an Instagram Live, the “Pound Town” hitmaker read a comment out loud comparing one of her friends to Finesse2Tymes.

“Who looks like Finesse?” Red asked the viewers before covering her mouth. In the background, someone questioned, “Why [do] they keep saying that?” Then another friend jumped in: “Everybody put their face in the camera. Who the f**k looks like Finesse? Don’t nobody look like Finesse over here.”

The clip made its rounds on social media, with several people accusing Red of intentionally poking fun at someone in her entourage. “Watch out for the ‘friends’ that think it’s overly funny,” read one reply underneath The Neighborhood Talk’s repost. A separate user wrote, “[You] couldn’t pay to read any negative comments on my friends. That’s weird.”

The Hood Hottest Princess artist caught wind of the controversy and addressed it herself. “Man, we [are] from St. Louis. We [have] thick skin, and [we’ve] been [flaming] s**t. We don’t care ‘bout [none of this]. The joke was funny,” she shared in the comments section. “[Motherf**kers] say I look like Young Thug all the time and we laugh. We all still get [n**gas], so next.”

On the music side, Red dropped the visuals for “U Kno What To Do (UKWTD)” on Wednesday (Oct. 2). It marked her first solo effort since May’s In Sexyy We Trust. The 14-track collection boasted contributions from Drake, Mike WiLL Made-It, VonOff1700, and Lil Baby, as well as standout cuts like “U My Everything” and “Get It Sexyy.”

The musician’s “Sexyy Red 4 President Tour,” which saw Kodak Black as a special guest, officially ended on Tuesday (Oct. 1). Throughout the trek, the Missouri native brought artists like Ice Spice and JT onstage.