Key Takeaways:

Skip Marley is carrying his family’s reggae legacy forward one record at a time. On Thursday (Sept. 18), the artist unveiled the music video for “In Our Sight,” filmed in Jamaica.

“Side by side, victory’s in our sight / We gotta keep on believing / Don’t stop striving while our hearts still beating,” he croons over Supa Dups’ production. The track’s instrumental borrows guitar from Al Green’s “Love and Happiness,” a sound Dennis Brown famously popularized through his “Westbound Train” riddim.

“What [do] I want people to take from this video? Strength,” Skip shared in a press statement, per REVOLT. “I want you to feel not defeated. I want you to feel like all things [are] possible through the powers of the Most High.”

“When Skip arrived at [the] studio that day, he instantly connected with the music and wrote the song,” Def Jam Recordings’ Kardinal Offishall chimed in. “Skip Marley singing over a foundation D. Brown sample makes it every true reggae lover’s dream, bringing the generations together in a 2025 style.”

Skip has been pretty intentional about the music he’s put out, especially this year. Back in February, he tapped Masicka and DING DONG for the dancehall-flavored “Close (Remix),” building on the success of the original version.

His last full-length project was 2020’s Higher Place, which housed the monster hit that was “Slow Down” with H.E.R. It also spawned records like “Make Me Feel” featuring Rick Ross and Ari Lennox, “Higher Place” with his grandfather, Bob Marley, and “That’s Not True” alongside Damian Marley.

On its first anniversary, the singer expanded the album with two new tracks: a remix of “Slow Down” featuring Davido and Oxlade, and a dub version of “Make Me Feel” that stripped out Rick Ross’ original verse. Only time will tell when Skip will bless fans with his next album, but one thing’s for sure: the singles he's dropped so far suggest it’s going to be worth the wait.