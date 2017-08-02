Image Image Credit Screenshot of Sexyy Red and Bruno Mars’ “Fat Juicy & Wet” video Image Alt Sexyy Red and Bruno Mars Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Bruno Mars knows how to make a hit, no question about it. On Friday (Jan. 24), the Grammy Award-winning musician teamed up with Sexyy Red for “Fat Juicy & Wet,” which much like the title suggests, is a rather risqué homage to the female anatomy.

In the mostly black-and-red visual effort, directed by Daniel Ramos, the duo packed in plenty of sexual euphemisms. In one scene, Mars is seen mopping a wet floor while the St. Louis native sprays a water gun in another. “I don't even gangbang, p**sy so good/ Make me throw up a set, uh/ That good kitty-kitty, good kitty-kitty/ Make it my pet,” he rapped in the chorus.

As to be expected, Mars was outshined by Red, whose second verse is somehow raunchier than the first. She fittingly dished out lines like, “You ain't never had p**ani like this/ T**ties on your forehead, t**ties on your chin/ T**ties on t**ties with my big-t**ty friends.”

Viewers were also treated to cameos from Lady Gaga and K-pop star Rosé, both of whom Mars worked with recently. The 24K Magic artist joined forces with the first-mentioned pop star for their chart-topping single “Die With A Smile” in October 2024. Meanwhile, he and the BLACKPINK singer debuted “APT.” later that same month. Watch the “Fat Juicy & Wet” video below.

While “Fat Juicy & Wet” is nothing out of the ordinary for Red fans — considering her first Hot 100 entry was 2023’s “Pound Town” — social media had mixed opinions. “It’s not a bad song, but it’s just such a hard pivot for someone like [Bruno Mars],” one Twitter user reacted.

Fortunately, there were plenty of others who had nothing but praise for the collaboration. “Sexyy Red could be up for at least three Grammy nominations,” another user on the app predicted. “Rich Baby Daddy” producer BNYX claimed, “That song is never leaving the charts.” Continue scrolling for more first impressions.