Solange and Pi’erre Bourne might have new music in the works. On Friday (Jan. 24) night, the “Almeda” singer stepped away from Paris Fashion Week to get in the studio with the producer.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Solange shared a photo of the beatmaker in the studio with his eyes glued on a movie. “This is so random, but I can hear it, and I need it,” one fan commented underneath Our Generation Music’s repost.

Another person wrote, “Are we gettin’ Solange on a Pi’erre beat or Pi’erre song? Either way, it’s gonna be a banger.” Elsewhere, someone said the producer “better be sampling [something] crazy.”

Solange’s most recent album was 2019’s When I Get Home. The 19-song effort housed “Things I Imagined,” “My Skin My Logo” featuring Gucci Mane, and “Binz.” Additional contributions came from the likes of Playboi Carti, Sampha, and The-Dream, among others.

Though she, unfortunately, hasn’t given any updates on her next LP, Solange told Harper’s Bazaar she learned how to play the tuba in 2024. “I love it. I’ve started writing music for the tuba, and I am trying to talk myself into releasing it, but I can only imagine the eye rolls from people being like, ‘This b**ch hasn’t made an album,’” she shared. “It sounds like what the gut feels like to me.”

“There’s a way that it takes up space that you can’t deny, and it also just feels very Black to me,” the songstress said regarding the instrument.

Bourne, on the other hand, is revving up to release his fourth studio album, Made In Paris. It will serve as the beatmaker’s first full-length release since 2024’s Sli’merre 2 with Young Nudy. The joint effort contained a lone feature from BabyDrill as well as “Come To My World” and “Get F**ked Up.”