Some songs just sound like summer — maybe because of their beats, their hooks or just because Rihanna or Cardi B is involved. Whatever the reason, there are certain tracks that practically bring the heat with them.

Rap-Up decided to round up 13 songs that capture the essence of summer. Between DJ Khaled, RiRi and Bryson Tiller heating things up with "Wild Thoughts" or Megan Thee Stallion declaring it another “Hot Girl Summer,” here are our top picks. Whether you’re reminiscing on warmer days or busting out the tank tops and shorts, check them out below!

1. Wild Thoughts by DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

We’ll start by saying DJ Khaled has plenty of summer-ready hits… in fact, he probably has too many to count. That said, few, if any, top what he pulled off with Rihanna and Tiller on 2017’s “Wild Thoughts.” The Bajan singer opened with, “I don't know if you could take it / Know you wanna see me nakey, nakey, naked.” Overall, the trio did Santana’s "Maria Maria” sample justice, to say the least.

2. TGIF by GloRilla

Speaking of Rihanna, she gave GloRilla’s “TGIF” her personal stamp of approval. “It's 7 p.m. Friday / It's 95 degrees” basically sums up every summer night ever. Elsewhere on the 2024 song-of-the-year contender, the Memphis rapper raps about stepping out in a crop top and biker shorts to show her "moose knuckle." It made a great introduction to her GLORIOUS era back then, and it still holds up as a summer essential today.

3. Slide by Calvin Harris featuring Frank Ocean and Migos

"Slide" is another perfect example of what made the late 2010s so amazing. Calvin Harris somehow managed to unite Migos with Frank Ocean before the elusive singer disappeared into hiding again. Even more impressive is the fact that the channel ORANGE artist handled the hook and opening verse, while Quavo and Offset picked it up for the final stretch. We might never see a lineup quite like this again, but this 2017 original is more than enough to keep us satisfied.

4. OWA OWA by Lil Tecca

Lil Tecca’s “OWA OWA” feels familiar in vibe, and quite literally, in sound. It samples The Buggles’ “Video Killed The Radio Star” — which could be an entry here all on its own if we were still in the ’80s — but the Queens rapper brings it into a new era. Between his reference to Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” and the way he actually flips the sample, the DOPAMINE track is the perfect summer jam.

5. Summer Too Hot by Chris Brown

While the R&B singer has more than enough songs to get us through the sunshine-filled months, it doesn’t get any more plain and simple than “Summer Too Hot.” Nestled in his 11th studio album, aptly titled 11:11, Chris Brown croons about wanting to “wet it up,” and no, he’s likely not talking about water parks or days spent at the beach. If your summer really is that wholesome, more power to you.

6. Outside by Cardi B

“Wherе the fine n**gas? I'm trynna find n**gas / I been cuffed up too long, let me remind n**gas,” Cardi B announces loud and clear on “Outside.” If you, like the Grammy Award-winning rapper, cut the dead weight of a toxic relationship and came out on the other side, let her ladies' anthem soundtrack your summer.

7. Crew by GoldLink featuring Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy

Not-so-hot take: Brent Faiyaz carried GoldLink’s “Crew.” If you were in the DMV at the time this song dropped, and old enough to attend a party, you’ll remember the Sonder singer basically had the Midas touch. That’s not to discount GoldLink or Shy Glizzy’s verses — both were great and held their own — but the chorus is what made the song so unforgettable. “Crew” became the first platinum hit for all three artists, and when Gucci Mane hopped on the remix, it only confirmed how well-deserved that success was.

8. Hot Girl Summer by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign

What is there to say about “Hot Girl Summer” that hasn’t already been said? It’s an undeniable summer smash. On the track, Megan emphasizes that nobody can tame her, and Nicki Minaj swoops into the second verse to remind listeners why she’s irreplaceable.

Also, can we talk about the fact that the “Mamushi” hitmaker was still in school when the song dropped? “Look, college girl, but a freak on the weekend,” she raps. If you’re a Barb or a Hottie, you might be tempted to skip ahead to your favorite's verse, but at least for the summer, indulge in how great of a duo they made over the Ty Dolla Sign-assisted record.

9. Sky Walker by Miguel featuring Travis Scott

Miguel and Travis Scott tapped into something special with “Sky Walker.” Rap-Up previously named it one of the Houston rapper’s best features, and for more than a few reasons beyond the obvious Star Wars reference in the title. Miguel was in his Tom Cruise bag, while Scott came through with a Michael Jordan moment on the guest verse. Oh, and they did all of this over a hypnotic instrumental, too.

10. PUSH 2 START by Tyla

Tyla’s range really is limitless. In 2024, she treated fans to “PUSH 2 START,” a standout from the deluxe edition of her self-titled debut album. If your summer plans involve traveling somewhere in the islands — or riding around with the windows down — cue up “PUSH 2 START” immediately.

11. After Hours by Kehlani

Kehlani’s sound is hard to pin down at times, but if there’s one thing we know for sure, the singer has enough hits to match every mood and season. Our summer pick from the California talent is “After Hours,” one of the surefire cuts from their fourth studio album, CRASH. Over a sample reminiscent of Nina Sky‘s “Move Ya Body,” they basically manifest a late-night fantasy that feels too good to end.

“I want my art to provide some kind of life and fun…I wanna hear this outside and I wanna feel good,” Kehlani told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe at the time.

12. BACKD00R by Playboi Carti featuring Kendrick Lamar and Jhené Aiko

“BACKD00R” was one of three Kendrick Lamar collaborations we got on Playboi Carti’s MUSIC and while there’s no debate that the other two — “MOJO JOJO” and “GOOD CREDIT” — are just as strong, the Compton rapper’s chorus here is in a league of its own. With additional vocals from Jhené Aiko and Playboi Carti referencing late R&B icon Aaliyah, “BACKD00R” is a colorful glimpse of his range.

13. Congratulations by Post Malone and Quavo

Maybe you graduated, landed that big promotion or finally took a leap that paid off. Whatever the reason, Post Malone and Quavo’s "Congratulations" is usually the anthem for your moment. After all, the Migos rapper said it best: "I was patient / Now I can scream that we made it."