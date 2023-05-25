Image Image Credit Rich Polk / Contributor via Getty Images and Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Marlon Wayans and Soulja Boy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

If Katt Williams’ 2024 “Club Shay Shay” interview taught us anything, it is that you do not mess with comedians. Unfortunately for Soulja Boy, he had to learn that the hard way with Marlon Wayans earlier in the week.

Taking to X on Monday (Feb. 10), Soulja Boy fired off at the legendary comedian for claiming he was “canceled” and only performed at Donald Trump’s Liberty Inauguration Ball to stay relevant. “Marlon Wayans, you [are] a b**ch and [you’re] not funny. Shut up, n**ga. Keep selling [your] soul and sucking the higher-up’s d**ks,” the Chicago native wrote.

Wayans wasted no time firing back: “Says the c**n that jumped over the moon.” Never being one to back down, Soulja Boy humorously dragged White Chicks into the mix. The rapper responded, “You [are] a 52-year-old Black man that dressed up like a white b**ch. Who [is] really the c**n? Broke a** n**ga.”

Marlon Wayans Had A Few Tricks Up His Sleeve

Wise enough, Wayans stayed silent just long enough for Soulja Boy to think he had him beat. Feeling himself, the “Pretty Boy Swag” hitmaker let off a few more jabs on Instagram Live, including more references to Wayans’ role in White Chicks.

What he clearly did not anticipate was that the A Haunted House actor had time, and apparently the receipts, too. Not only did Wayans clown him for supposedly “retiring after [those] two songs” — presumably “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” and “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” — but he also went a step further and dropped their DMs for the whole world to see on Tuesday (Feb. 11) night.

From the looks of it, Soulja Boy reached out to Wayans twice about landing a movie role. His first DM, from May 2016, read, “Put me in a new movie.” Then, in October 2024, he tried again: “Put me in the new movie, big bro.”

Of course, Soulja Boy wasn’t about to take the L quietly. To even the score, he dropped a screenshot of the comedian asking him to promote 2017’s Naked, which, admittedly, is not one of Wayans’ stronger roles.

Soulja Boy Has Beef With A Lot Of People

Even before his spat with Wayans, Soulja Boy had a long history of celebrity feuds, whether it be with musicians or comedians. In 2023, he went off on J. Cole for admitting he was initially “resistant” to listening to his music but later grew to love it. That whole situation turned out to be a misunderstanding, and it took none other than Nicki Minaj to step in and smooth things over.

Then, in 2024, the SODMG Records founder went in on B. Simone for saying people do not want to listen to his music at photoshoots, only for DaBaby to catch a slight jab in the middle of it. That same year also saw Soulja Boy poking fun at Meek Mill, Metro Boomin, 21 Savage and Blueface, to name a few.