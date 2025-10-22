Image Image Credit Monica Schipper/Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Soulja Boy and Kandi Burruss Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Charlie Rocket accused Soulja Boy of spitting on food during a past hotel shoot, sparking backlash.

The rapper responded with a profanity-filled livestream and threatened legal action.

Kandi Burruss replied on X, inviting Soulja Boy to “pull up” and speak on it directly.

Kandi Burruss and Soulja Boy are the latest public figures caught in a heated social media exchange. The tension began after an episode of Burruss’ “Speak On It” podcast featured Charlie Rocket, a former videographer for Soulja Boy, who recounted an unsettling experience involving the rapper.

Rocket recalled being invited to the “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” star’s Bellagio hotel room to film content. According to him, Soulja Boy ordered about $1,000 worth of room service and left behind a large amount of food. “I saw some chicken fingers and I was like, ‘Can I get those? Because I’m really, really hungry,’” Rocket explained during the sit-down. He alleged that Soulja Boy responded by saying he could have whatever he wanted — before spitting on the food.

Once the episode gained traction online, Soulja Boy reacted angrily during a livestream, calling the claims false and unleashing an expletive-filled tirade against Rocket. “It’s 2025. Why the f**k is you speaking on my name from motherf**kin’ 2007?” he asked. “You p**sy a**, fat a**, broke cheap a** white boy, you’s a b**ch n**ga!” After denying the accusation and explaining his apparent reason for firing Rocket, he turned his attention to the Xscape singer and host. “B**ch, why you got this fat-a** white n**ga on your platform talking? I’m finna sue the f**k out you and this white b**ch,” he threatened before continuing, “Send me the motherf**king address. Let me pull up and tell my side of the story.”

Burruss, who is known for her calm, yet direct demeanor on television and online, quickly fired back on X. “I heard Soulja Boy was cussing me out on his live and said he wanted to pull up… Well, I would love for you to pull up. Let’s speak on it!” she wrote.

While it remains unclear if Soulja Boy will accept Burruss’ invitation to discuss the matter on her podcast, the situation has drawn significant attention from fans across social media. Both entertainers have yet to provide further comments beyond their initial posts.