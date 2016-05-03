Image Image Credit Steve Grayson / Staff via Getty Images and Al Pereira / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Suge Knight at The 7th Annual Soul Train Lady Of Soul Awards and Tupac Shakur at Club Amazon Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Suge Knight says Tupac’s ashes were smoked by friends after his cremation.

He describes the act as “symbolic,” meant to honor Tupac’s legacy.

The claim adds to the long history of myths and rumors surrounding Tupac’s death.

September will mark three decades since Tupac Shakur’s death, and somehow, we still don’t know everything about him. On Tuesday (July 1), Suge Knight revealed that the late artist’s friends and family rolled his ashes into a blunt and smoked it.

As strange as it sounds, especially nowadays when rappers regularly talk about lighting up their “opp packs,” Knight insisted the gesture was actually “symbolic.” Speaking to People, the former music exec explained that Tupac’s mother, Afeni Shakur, requested he be cremated the very night of his death. According to Knight, he shelled out a massive $1 million to fulfill her wish.

“A bag with his ashes was passed around. His homies rolled him up. They smoked him,” Knight recounted before taking a long pause, according to the publication. “You gotta understand; that’s what made sense. It was symbolic. It’s like… You keep part of him."

Knight, however, sat that moment out. “I was so happy to say I was on probation — I couldn’t smoke,” he explained. “I told his mother, ‘Moms, I’d love to, but if I hit that, I’ll get in trouble’… I was probably the only one who didn’t hit him.”

By now, the details around Tupac’s tragic final night have been told countless times. After attending the Bruce Seldon vs. Mike Tyson fight at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand, Pac and Knight were ambushed at a red light. A gunman in a white Cadillac opened fire, hitting the “California Love” rapper several times. Despite undergoing two emergency surgeries, he passed away six days later, on Sept. 13, 1996.

For decades, fans and investigators alike were left guessing about who pulled the trigger and, perhaps even more significantly, why. That uncertainty finally saw some resolution in 2023 when Duane “Keefe D” Davis was arrested and charged with organizing the murder. Per KLAS 8 News Now, the former Crips leader’s trial will begin in 2026.