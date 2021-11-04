Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Summer Walker Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In September, Summer Walker teased her forthcoming third studio album, which we now know will be titled Finally Over It. On Friday (Oct. 11), she announced the project’s lead single, “Heart of a Woman,” alongside a teaser video.

In the clip, she’s seen sitting in her bedroom in a night robe while listening to several voicemails. One of them said, “Damn, you gon’ do me like that? Hit me back. I was just helping my cousin with groceries.” The recording was an obvious nod to ex and “BMF” star Lil Meech’s response to being caught entering a woman’s apartment on a Ring camera in 2023.

Another voicemail continued, “Let me know when you can talk. Call me back.” A third said, “I know you’re finally over it, but damn, let’s talk about it,” and a final, “I love you.” Peep the full trailer below.

“Question is, why I do the things I do/ Answer I may never find, but I'll always choose you/ Wanna give up on you, but damn, I know I can't,” Walker sang in the accompanying song snippet. “I put the blame on me for giving you chance after chance/ In love with you, but can't stand this/ Can I try to be strong? But how much can I take?”

Finally Over It will mark the songstress’ first LP since Still Over It. The 2021 effort debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with a whopping 166,000 album-equivalent units. It also contained “Ex For A Reason” featuring JT, “No Love” with SZA, and narrations from Cardi B and Ciara.

In the interim, Walker dropped two EPs. CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE arrived with contributions from J. Cole and Childish Gambino, whereas Girls Need Love (Girls Mix) celebrated the fifth anniversary of her debut mixtape.