In September, Summer Walker teased her forthcoming third studio album, which we now know will be titled Finally Over It. On Friday (Oct. 11), she announced the project’s lead single, “Heart of a Woman,” alongside a teaser video.
In the clip, she’s seen sitting in her bedroom in a night robe while listening to several voicemails. One of them said, “Damn, you gon’ do me like that? Hit me back. I was just helping my cousin with groceries.” The recording was an obvious nod to ex and “BMF” star Lil Meech’s response to being caught entering a woman’s apartment on a Ring camera in 2023.
Another voicemail continued, “Let me know when you can talk. Call me back.” A third said, “I know you’re finally over it, but damn, let’s talk about it,” and a final, “I love you.” Peep the full trailer below.
“Question is, why I do the things I do/ Answer I may never find, but I'll always choose you/ Wanna give up on you, but damn, I know I can't,” Walker sang in the accompanying song snippet. “I put the blame on me for giving you chance after chance/ In love with you, but can't stand this/ Can I try to be strong? But how much can I take?”
Finally Over It will mark the songstress’ first LP since Still Over It. The 2021 effort debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with a whopping 166,000 album-equivalent units. It also contained “Ex For A Reason” featuring JT, “No Love” with SZA, and narrations from Cardi B and Ciara.
In the interim, Walker dropped two EPs. CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE arrived with contributions from J. Cole and Childish Gambino, whereas Girls Need Love (Girls Mix) celebrated the fifth anniversary of her debut mixtape.