Coco Jones has come a long way since her early Disney Channel days on “So Random!.” Though that might have been the name of her first show, her destiny turned out to be anything but random. She went on to light up the screen in Let It Shine, Vampires vs. the Bronx and of course, the hit series ““Bel-Air.” Her acting caught our attention, but it’s her voice that stole our hearts.

After signing with Def Jam Recordings, Coco dropped her fifth EP, What I Didn’t Tell You, and had us all in a chokehold with “ICU.” The platinum hit topped Billboard’s R&B Airplay chart and picked up awards from the Grammys and NAACP.

What sets Coco apart is the way she moves with intention and stays true to herself at every turn. She isn’t afraid to evolve or take risks, proving that growth isn’t a straight line. Each role she takes on and every track she releases feels like a piece of her story unfolding in the most real, unapologetic and inspiring way. Her journey reminds us that success is about showing up authentically and owning your space. The singer-songwriter is building something lasting — not just for herself but for everyone watching her rise and shining with a confidence that’s impossible to ignore.

Beyond the music and the red carpets, Coco's personality, journey and glow-up deserve their flowers, too. So, whether you're a longtime fan or just getting familiar with the entertainer, here are eight fun facts that’ll make you love her even more.

1. She’s South Carolina-Born And Tennessee-Raised

You can always feel that Southern warmth whenever Coco is around. Whether she's the center of attention in a music video, doing an interview or lighting up the stage — a Southern belle aura follows her everywhere. Early on, she leaned into her God-given talents for singing and acting. Her drive took her all the way to California every year to chase her dreams at the top of pilot season. That’s real hunger. Could you imagine leaving your friends and family over summer break for work? Yeah, us neither!

2. She’s The Daughter Of An NFL Player

If you’ve ever wondered how Coco plays Hilary Banks so effortlessly on “Bel-Air,” it might be because she knows a thing or two about the luxe life; she grew up as an NFL kid. Her father, Mike Jones, had an 11-year career in the league, suiting up for the Raiders, Rams and Steelers through the '90s and early 2000s. The linebacker even made the famed game-saving tackle in Super Bowl XXXIV — last play, one-yard line, championship on the line. With over 600 total tackles to his name, it’s clear greatness runs in the family.

3. She’s A Disney Channel Alum

Coco got her start with appearances on “So Random!” before landing her breakout role in Let It Shine. The 2012 original Disney movie became a major moment for her, earning her a wave of young fans. Portraying Roxie, a superstar singer with a heart, Coco showcased more than her acting chops — she put her vocal talent on display, too.

4. Ramen Is One Of Her Go-To Meals

Coco might look snatched like she is always on some strict diet, but the truth is she loves to eat. In an interview with MEFeater, she revealed that one of her favorite “fat meals” is ramen. We can only agree! Nothing hits quite like a big steamy bowl after a long day. The “Taste” singer also shared that chicken tenders and fries make her list for favorite comfort meals. So, don’t be fooled by the flawless pictures; Coco is a full-on foodie who knows how to enjoy the tastier things in life like the rest of us.

5. She Likes To Travel To Unwind

Travel is one of Coco's favorite ways to unwind and recharge. “I like to travel. I don’t like traveling but, I like being somewhere different than Los Angeles,” the Why Not More? creator told the aforementioned publication. The Bahamas tops the list as her go-to getaway spot: “that felt like Heaven on Earth.” Travel isn’t just a break — it’s a way to reset so that she can come back renewed and keep moving forward.

6. She’s A Former Gymnast — And The Tallest In Town

You might be surprised to learn Coco was a gymnast growing up. She stood out, too, because according to the Grammy Award winner, she was “the tallest gymnast in [her] city.” That height and presence set her apart from the rest and gave her an undeniable edge. The discipline and strength she developed in gymnastics helped shape her drive and focus as she moved into entertainment. It’s wild to think she went from flipping on mats to making moves on screen and beyond.

7. She Credits Her Mother With Teaching Her How To Sing

Her mother teaching her how to sing and perform must’ve made Coco’s journey truly special. Sharing that passion was likely a powerful experience that connected them in a way that few people get to feel. “She’s definitely the reason I made it so far,” the R&B artist said about the experience. “She would be like ‘That’s not giving what it needs to give, one more again.’” Singing is more than a talent for her; it’s expanded into a shared story between mother and daughter.

8. She’s Been Driving Since 14 Years Old — But Without A License

Driving since 14 might sound wild, but that’s exactly how it went down. When her parents got tired of shuttling her and her siblings to school just up the street, she offered to take the wheel herself. Apparently, the roads in Tennessee are mostly empty, which made it a little easier to get away with it.