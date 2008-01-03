Image Image Credit Lester Cohen / Contributor via Getty Images and Variety / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA and Keke Palmer Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The first trailer for Keke Palmer and SZA’s buddy comedy, One of Them Days, finally arrived on Thursday (Oct. 24).

The movie will follow two best friends and roommates, Dreux and Alyssa — played by Palmer and SZA, respectively — as they go to ridiculous lengths to avoid eviction after learning the second-mentioned character’s boyfriend spent their rent money.

“How are we gonna make $1,500 by 6, not to mention I got the interview at 4?” Palmer asked. Elsewhere in the clip, Katt Williams warned the pair not to take out a loan: “Don’t do it. It’s a trap. If you don’t have the money this month, you’re not going to have it next month.”

Shortly after, while in an office, a loan representative broke into laughter before telling Palmer, “I’ve never seen a credit score this low.” In the scenes that followed, SZA attempted to get a pair of Air Jordan 1s off of a power line, while the Illinois native took a shot at donating blood.

Directed by Lawrence Lamont, other big names featured in the film include Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, and Maude Apatow. Production was handled by the likes of Issa Rae, Sara Diya Rastogi, and Poppy Hanks, to mention a few. One of Them Days will be available to watch in theaters on Jan. 24, 2025.

SZA previously spoke about working with Williams during her sit-down with Kendrick Lamar for Harper’s BAZAAR, published earlier in the month. “We shot a movie last night. I’ve never shot a movie before, so I was freaking out. It’s a lot of being scared to be myself. I’m either gonna pretend it never happened or not show up to the premiere,” the TDE songstress shared.

She continued, “I met Katt Williams [on set]. He told me I was mentally ill, like, as a compliment. He was like, ‘Sa, I believe you might have some mental—’ and I was like, ‘Illness?’ And he was like, ‘Yes.’ He said, ‘Oh, welcome.’”