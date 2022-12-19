Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

With two projects set to arrive before 2024 comes to a close, SZA has a lot to deliver in the coming months. On early Saturday (Nov. 16) morning, the St. Louis star gave a sneak peek of her casually doing “freestyles ‘n gibberish” with “Sex and The City” playing in the background.

“Die for what? Die for who?/ Your n**gas ain’t worth my left nut/ Your baby daddy never make me nut/ What the hell we beefing for? I ain’t even got words, what’s up/ Just a** and ponderings,” she rapped in the clip uploaded to Instagram.

While SZA rapping might not be an everyday thing, fans know it’s far from unheard of. On 2022’s SOS, she dished out references to Sideshow Bob from “The Simpsons” and bragged how her butt is “softer than leather” on “Smoking on my Ex Pack.” The Grammy Award-winner also flexed her lyrical chops on the album’s Ol’ Dirty Bastard-assisted “Forgiveless” and “Blind.”

It’s unclear if the teaser will make its way onto SZA’s upcoming projects. Earlier in the week, the Top Dawg Entertainment artist announced to British Vogue that SOS (Deluxe) would drop before fall ends, along with her long-awaited LANA.

“I think I am making music from a more beautiful place. From a more possible place versus a more angsty place,” she told the publication regarding her state of mind while creating the latter-mentioned LP. “I’m not identifying with my brokenness. It’s not my identity. It’s s**t that happened to me. Yeah, I experienced cruelty. I have to put it down at some point. Piece by piece, my music is shifting because of that, the lighter I get.”

SOS made its debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and hasn’t left the chart since then, deservedly so. Alongside smash hits like “Kill Bill” and “Good Days,” listeners got to hear SZA testing her flow against guests like Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver and Travis Scott.