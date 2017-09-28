Image Image Credit The Hapa Blonde / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier in the year, whippits — nitrous oxide used recreationally — made a massive comeback as Galaxy Gas, largely thanks to TikTok. On Thursday (Sept. 19), SZA hopped on social media to share her worries about the possible mind-altering effects of the substance, specifically among Black children.

“Sorry to be old [and] annoying, but is no one [going to] talk about how Galaxy Gas came out of nowhere and is being MASS marketed to Black children?” she shared on Twitter. “The government is doing NOTHING? Since when are we selling [whippits] at the store? Somebody protect the children.”

The “Love Galore” songstress also shared a screenshot of the potential side effects of using nitrous oxide, which include neurological and psychiatric damage. “Something about the childlike designs and marketing is so spooky, like stars and bright colors? [Are] you tryna entice the kids on purpose?” read a separate tweet of hers.

Notably, Galaxy Gas can be purchased via online retailers like Amazon and comes in various flavors: strawberry cream, mango smoothie, vanilla cupcake, blue raspberry, and more.

Responding to pushback underneath The Shade Room’s repost, SZA further explained, “I'm aware whippits have been around since we were younger. Galaxy Gas, however, was founded in 2021 in metro Atlanta and is currently being marketed to children.”

“It has child-like branding and marketing, and [is] being sold at Walmart and gas stations like cigarettes. That’s not normal. Stop being dense and help these kids, hell,” she concluded.

Earlier in the week, Chief Keef affiliate and 43B signee Lil Gnar went viral for showing his followers how to use Galaxy Gas “without f**king your brain up.” In the video, he unscrewed the nozzle and tossed it straight into the dumpster. The move garnered praise from Ty Dolla Sign, who shared a GIF of Morgan Freeman clapping, as well as fellow artists Waka Flocka Flame, KARRAHBOOO, and Stunna 4 Vegas, to name a few.