On Friday (Sept. 27), J. Cole added another collab to his growing list with Tee Grizzley’s “Blow For Blow.” The Pi’erre Bourne-produced cut marked the first time the two rappers paired up, and they definitely didn’t hold back.

“I stay hot, doin' numbers like K-Pop/ BTS in the flesh while they flop,” Cole spat in reference to the South Korean group, whose j-Hope he previously teamed up with on “on the street.” A few lines later, the Born Sinner lyricist made a nod to Caitlyn Jenner’s 2015 transition: “Stay the f**k out my lane, avoid the paint/ I'm really him, Bruce Jenner, boy just ain't.”

Meanwhile, the chorus interpolated The Notorious B.I.G.’s 1997 song “Mo' Money, Mo' Problems.” Cole rapped, “Now, who hot? Who not?/ Tell me, who flopped? Who sell out the tours?” As several fans pointed out on social media, Drake did something similar in 2014’s “Worst Behavior.”

“Cole say in Fayetteville they go, ‘Ayy, ayy, ayy’/ Fact he f**k with me like that, it make up for them rainy days/ Can't be on the court, NBA coach'll take my game away,” Grizzley dished out in his verse.

“Blow For Blow” is an extension of Cole’s massive feature run, which he began in 2023 with records like Lil Yachty’s “The Secret Recipe” and Drake’s “First Person Shooter.” As for the current year, the North Carolina native appeared on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Red Leather” after April’s collaboration-heavy Might Delete Later.

From there, Cole lent his voice to Cash Cobain’s “Grippy” and Tems’ “Free Fall,” the latter of which leaned toward the Nigerian singer’s signature Afropop sound. Fast forward to September, the Dreamville Records founder joined forces with ASAP Rocky and Daylyt for “Ruby Rosary” and “A PLATE OF COLLARD GREENS,” respectively.

