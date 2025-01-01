Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Project Pat performs during halftime at the 2025 Southwestern Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament championship Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A woman has been charged in connection to the murder of Patrick Houston Jr., Memphis rap legend Project Pat’s son. On Tuesday (July 15), U.S. Marshals arrested 19-year-old Talia Jones in Minneapolis. She has been charged with facilitation of first-degree murder.

Houston Jr. was tragically shot and killed back in January. After officers responded, the late 21-year-old was found on Ketchum Road and Long Street in Memphis. The circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown to the general public.

According to the U.S. Marshals, a warrant was issued for Jones’ arrest on June 27 after an investigation by the Memphis Police Department. Reportedly, “She did not go into custody quietly,” but nevertheless was “subdued” without harm to anyone else despite resisting arrest.

There are no details yet about how Jones’ was specifically involved in the murder of Houston Jr. However, according to WREG, she was arrested in Memphis for shoplifting in late 2024, then charged with aggravated assault during a domestic violence incident a week later, per Shelby County court records. For the latter charge, authorities reportedly stated that Jones and her girlfriend got into a physical fight. Jones allegedly told police that her girlfriend wielded a hammer while she picked up a knife in self-defense, cutting her own hand in the process. Though the domestic violence charges were dismissed, Jones failed to appear in court for the shoplifting case, causing a bench warrant to be issued for her arrest.

Jones will be extradited to Tennessee, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Project Pat is the older brother of Juicy J, a co-founder of Three 6 Mafia.