Key Takeaways:

Tems launches the Leading Vibe Initiative, which offers mentorship and training for women pursuing careers in African music.

The program kicks off in Nigeria this August with workshops, panels and masterclasses.

She aims to close the gender gap in music by supporting future producers, engineers and artists.

Tems is all about empowering people, and specifically, young women who have a “voice, gift and desire to be heard.” On Wednesday (July 2), the Grammy Award-winning artist launched her Leading Vibe Initiative, a platform dedicated to connecting and amplifying women in the music industry.

“My goal with the Leading Vibe Initiative is to help discover and support talented young women who have the potential to redefine the industry,” the “Love Me JeJe” artist wrote in a press statement. According to a 2023 USC Annenberg study, women account for less than 25% of music artists, with even fewer represented as songwriters and producers. However, Tems is looking to close that gap through mentorship training, and other hands-on career opportunities.

“By providing access, tools and opportunity, we’re creating space for them to find their voices, step into their power, and shape the future of music across the continent and globally,” she said. Launching first in Africa, Tems’ home continent, the initiative will eventually expand across the globe.

The very first installment of the program will take place on Aug. 8 and 9, with applications officially opening today for women based in Nigeria. According to the announcement, Day 1 will include an “intimate event,” while Day 2 will offer a full slate of immersive experiences, like workshops, panels and masterclasses. Those interested can apply right here.

As many fans probably remember, Tems herself was once on the outside looking in. She had her major breakthrough thanks to Wizkid’s 2020 smash “Essence,” which climbed all the way to No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and got a huge boost when Justin Bieber jumped on the remix. That same year, the songstress dropped For Broken Ears, home to “Free Mind” and “Higher,” the latter of which was sampled by Future on his Grammy Award-winning hit “WAIT FOR U.”

And just in case anyone doubts how pivotal Tems’ rise has been, fellow Afrobeats stars like Tyla have praised her for “opening so many doors” for African artists worldwide.