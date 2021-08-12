Image Image Credit Joe Maher / Stringer via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tems, Future and Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Sept. 10), Tems stopped by “The Breakfast Club” to discuss her debut album, her favorite artists at the moment and Afrobeats, among other topics. Early into their conversation, the Nigerian singer was asked about the craziest thing she’s heard about herself, to which she responded, “Probably the pregnant thing.”

Her comments referenced rumors that she and Future were having a baby in 2023. They surfaced online after Tems was seen fixing her jacket at Burberry’s Summer 2024 fashion show in London. “I don’t know. I was just busy minding my business, being homeless,” she joked. “It’s just all so crazy.”

The RCA Records signee hilariously added, “I feel like people take the most controversial thing they can think of. I was thinking, ‘Why am I pregnant [by] Future?’ Like, why Future? Why him? That’s the craziest thing. Why not with [Wizkid]? Why not with Drake? Why not someone else?”

Notably, Tems worked with Wizkid on 2020’s “Essence,” which served as many stateside fans’ introduction to both artists. Meanwhile, she teamed up with Future and Drake on the chart-topping “WAIT FOR U” from the Atlanta native’s I NEVER LIKED YOU — notably, the record sampled her song “Higher.”

Not long after, “The Breakfast Club” host DJ Envy asked the “Love Me JeJe” singer if her family had reached out to confirm the rumors. “I just got prayers,” she said.

Tems previously spoke about receiving "death threats" over speculation that she was expecting a child with Future in a sit-down with The Beat 99.9 FM in Lagos, Nigeria. “I didn’t actually think anybody believed it. I didn’t know it was serious. I didn’t know until I started getting messages,” she shared. “Like, ‘How dare you? Of all the people in the world, Future? Really? Really, of all the people?’ And I’ve never even — I’ve never met him in my life. So, it’s crazy.”