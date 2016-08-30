Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images and Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Teyana Taylor and Kayla Nicole Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Teyana Taylor has caught wind of Kayla Nicole’s comments on a Thursday (Oct. 10) episode Angel Reese’s "Unapologetically Angel" podcast. During her sit-down with the WNBA star, the sports journalist was asked about the “the craziest thing [she's] done in a relationship.”

“I was dating a guy and he dumped me through a text message, and he dumped me for this singer/actress who was famous at the time," Nicole responded. The Pepperdine University alumni later revealed that she dressed up as said celebrity for Halloween. It didn’t take long for social media to connect the dots, with old photos surfacing of her dressed as Taylor from Ye’s “Fade” music video.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday (Oct. 11) night, the “Gonna Love Me” artist penned a lengthy response. “F**k the Iman part. I’m divorced and happily so. However, her choice of words [was] very distasteful and uncalled for,” Taylor wrote. “She knew exactly what she was doing. That lady said, ‘She was famous at the time’ [and] also said, ‘[I don't care] who sees it.’ It was very distasteful and uncalled for. Most importantly, she knew people would dig, so automatically my name is attached to the nonsense.”

The Harlem songstress later accused Nicole of pulling the “Black card” when it came to Taylor Swift dating her ex, Travis Kelce. “[She] turned around and tried to bully the Black woman that was married to her situationship [that] she claimed ‘dumped her’ for me,” Taylor continued. “Dressing up like me for what?”

She concluded, “Crazy part about it all is, I actually showed love under her pic when she posted it, like I did the other 3,736,262,626 people that dressed up as me for Halloween. Whole time I [didn’t] even know she was being shady. Now I do. So, in that case, petty panties on. [I] had my lil’ fun, I said what I said, and now I’m done and headed back to set!”