Key Takeaways:

The Alchemist and Hit-Boy's joint project includes a short film starring actor Danny Trejo.

Goldfish drops on Oct. 24 and marks a rare joint release from two elite Hip Hop producers.

Their past collaborations include THEODORE & ANDRE EP and production on Benny The Butcher’s Everybody Can’t Go.

Renowned producers in their own rights, The Alchemist and Hit-Boy are joining forces. The dynamic beat-making duo announced they are releasing a joint album titled Goldfish.

On Tuesday (Oct. 7), the two announced that Goldfish will release on Oct. 24. A corresponding short film of the same name — reportedly featuring famed actor Danny Trejo — will be simultaneously released alongside the album. HipHopDX reports that the short film will follow “a squad of hit men disguised as carpet cleaners attempting to leave a life of crime in a chaotic flurry of events.”

Last Friday (Sept. 30), the pair released a song called “Business Merger” along with an Isaac Garcia-directed music video. Over regal horns and crispy drums, The Alchemist and Hit-Boy deliver cocksure rhymes that set the tone for the forthcoming project. Reportedly, they’ll both be showcasing their own respected rapping talents over each other’s instrumentals.

Saying that The Alchemist and Hit-Boy are talented Hip Hop producers is an understatement. The former has lent his production skills to artists like Mobb Deep, Fat Joe, Jadakiss and Ghostface Killah. Hit-Boy’s discography is just as elite with A$AP Rocky, Kendrick Lamar and Nas being only several of the rap A-listers he’s blessed with beats.

While their respective skills speak for themselves, they’ve also been collaborating for years. In 2024, they released the three-song THEODORE & ANDRE and Black & Whites, the latter of which featured Hit-Boy’s father, Big Hit. The pair also split production duties on Benny The Butcher’s Def Jam Recordings debut, Everybody Can’t Go. In late July 2025, The Alchemist released the critically acclaimed Alfredo 2, a collab with rapper Freddie Gibbs.