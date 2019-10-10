Image Image Credit Screenshot from Jack Harlow’s “Just Us” video Image Alt Jack Harlow and Doja Cat Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Jack Harlow and Doja Cat are a dream couple in their “Just Us” music video, which arrived on Friday (March 21) with cameos from the likes of PinkPantheress, Matt Damon, Taylor Rooks and a few other familiar faces.

Directed by Neal Farmer — best known for his work on Kendrick Lamar’s “N95” and “The Heart Part 5” — the nearly three-minute offering is Harlow’s second release of the year and arguably the most exciting. One scene has him and Doja tucked away in a restaurant kitchen, where she’s dressed in a red sequin qipao mini dress and has him pinned to a wall. The rest of the visual effort is just as fun to watch, even when the two artists aren’t front and center.

Take a look at the “Just Us” video below and scroll on to catch some of our favorite surprise cameos.

Matt Damon

Image Image Credit Screenshot from Jack Harlow’s “Just Us” video Image Alt Matt Damon Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Matt Damon, who starred alongside Harlow in 2024’s The Instigators, got a decent chunk of screentime in the “Just Us” video. He’s seen ordering a drink at the bar while Harlow cozied up to Doja in the background.

John Mayer

Among one of the many musicians who made it into the video, John Mayer is seen sitting front and center at a table as the duo gets hot and heavy just a few feet behind him.

PinkPantheress

Image Image Credit Screenshot from Jack Harlow’s “Just Us” video Image Alt PinkPantheress Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Wearing a fur hat and glasses, PinkPantheress popped up around the two-minute mark, sharing headphones with someone else at her booth. Interestingly, she hasn’t collaborated with Harlow or Doja just yet, but with new music on the way in 2025, there’s definitely a chance we could see that happen on the follow-up to Heaven knows.

DJ Drama

DJ Drama also made an appearance, which completely checks out since he heads Generation Now — home to Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert, Luh Tyler and Seddy Hendrinx, among others. He’s seen sitting at a bar during the Kentucky native’s opening chorus.

Taylor Rooks

Image Image Credit Screenshot from Jack Harlow’s “Just Us” video Image Alt Taylor Rooks Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Sports reporter Taylor Rooks has been romantically linked to Harlow for a while now, and they seem to more or less play into those rumors in the video. Here, she’s seen conversing with someone at one of the tables.

Malcolm Todd

Harlow and Malcolm Todd are basically trading cameos at this point. The Confetti rapper popped up in Todd’s “Bleed” video with Omar Apollo in February, so his appearance here feels like a fun little easter egg in return.

Nicholas Braun

Image Image Credit Screenshot from Jack Harlow’s “Just Us” video Image Alt Nicholas Braun Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Last but definitely not least, around the 83-second mark, Harlow stepped away from his date for a second to chat with “Succession” actor Nicholas Braun and one other mystery guest, though we only get a glimpse of their hand.