“Rick Owen, Dior, Prada or Celine / I'm a high-fashion b**ch,” JT rapped on “All Stars,” one of the many songs from her debut mixtape, City Cinderella, in which she references fashion. The “No Bars” artist has always had the energy of an It Girl in the making — sharp-tongued, trendsetting and impossible to ignore — and especially in the years that have followed City Girls’ split, she’s fully stepped into the fashion spotlight.

Just like the style icons who paved the way, JT makes everything look so natural. Whether she’s showing up and showing out in Milan for Diesel and DSQUARED2 or modeling pieces from the brands we already love, the Miami native never looks anything less than comfortable. Without further ado, here are 11 times that JT proved she’s just as much a fashion star as she is a rap star.

1. POSTER GIRL’s Spring/Summer 2024 Campaign

If there was one moment that solidified JT’s rise as a fashion It Girl, it had to be her starring role in POSTER GIRL’s Spring/Summer 2024 campaign. In a promo video for the collection, the “Servin” rapper was jokingly “charged with multiple counts of being criminally hot.” And yes — for the record — fashion and humor absolutely can coexist.

2. Beats By Dre x Mowalola Wireless Headphones Campaign

Mowalola and JT might just be our favorite pairing in fashion and music. In 2023, the “OKAY” hitmaker modeled a limited pair of Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones for a campaign with the Nigerian-born designer. “I’m really from the hood doing campaign shoots in Paris with Hugo Comte,” JT said of working with the fashion photographer. She left us gagged, as the kids would say.

3. Diesel’s Fall/Winter 2024 Runway Show In Milan

Like we said before, JT isn’t just that girl; she’s also very much that fashion girl. So, whenever she pops up at runway shows, like she did for Diesel’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection at Milan Fashion Week, you already know she’s coming correct. “I’ve been wearing Diesel forever,” she told Highsnobiety during her trip to Italy. “I’d love to bring back Diesel low-rise jeans."

4. The 2023 BET Awards

Jean Paul Gaultier really pulled from the archives for this one! Like many celebs at the 2023 BET Awards, JT went with a mostly black look. Between the corseted suit designed by Olivier Rousteing and the voluminous skirt, this ensemble is definitely among her best red carpet moments.

5. Coach’s Fall 2025 Show At NYFW

The BET Award nominee described her all-leather look at Coach’s NYFW show for their fall 2025 ready-to-wear collection as “classy but still sexy,” and she certainly understood the assignment. “I wanted to give cleavage, but at the same time [show] up [to] represent Coach in the way I grew up knowing them to be,” she explained. She served a little waist, a little cleavage and topped it all off with the brand’s Dino Kisslock Frame Bag.

6. Lorvae’s Twin Flames Collection

They’re both fire signs, both fashion It Girls, and depending on who you ask, they could pass for sisters. In 2024, JT teamed up with De’arra Taylor’s Lorvae for what they called “the most fiery collab of the year.” To celebrate the brand’s two-year anniversary, the duo posed together in several pairs of sunglasses from the fittingly named Twin Flame collection.

7. DSQUARED2’s 30th Anniversary Runway Show

If the dictionary had a photo next to “serving c**t,” it would be JT and Doechii shutting down DSQUARED2’s runway. The pair took over the brand’s huge 30th anniversary show in Milan with a performance of “Alter Ego,” even hitting the runway alongside Naomi Campbell. Usually, we see artists bring fashion influences into their music; however, the two brought rap directly onto the catwalk.

8. The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

The self-coined City Cinderella showed up to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a strapless corset dress from Mirror Palais as well as Marc Jacobs’ Kiki boots. The dress snatched her in all the right places, and frankly, that’s really all there is to say.

9. Her ESSENCE Cover

JT’s ESSENCE cover was pretty much the definition of her style and an even more fitting celebration of her Black excellence. In the interview, she spoke about what it took to earn respect in the fashion industry: “I don’t think they thought I was serious. You have to be consistent for people to know that you’re serious.”

10. The “Sideways” Music Video

Standing right next to “OKAY,” the Florida talent’s “Sideways” is one of — if not the strongest precursor to her debut mixtape. Not only does the rapper tip her hat to Jacki-O, but she also wore a fur coat from Bottega Veneta’s 2017 ready-to-wear collection. Pechuga Vintage, the celebrity-loved vintage store that sourced the statement piece, noted that it was made entirely from "degradé long hair goat." Her solo era post-RAW definitely got off to a strong start.

11. The 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Honestly, if someone wants to start a petition to bring back City Girls, we’re signing it. Their time as a duo gave us some of JT and Yung Miami’s best looks, period. Case in point: the "Ran Out" creator in a sparkly silver gown at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where the two presented Top R&B Artist. Aside from that minor wardrobe malfunction, the ladies looked incredible.