Beyoncé and Solange’s careers are proof enough that the Knowles family is full of talent. Both have often said they owe a lot to their parents, Mathew and Tina, the latter of whom spoke about raising them in a Thursday (Oct. 3) interview with Glamour.

During a chat with Donna Kelce, Maggie Baird, and Mandy Teefey — the moms of Travis Kelce, Billie Eilish, and Selena Gomez — Tina opened up about styling Beyoncé, Solange, and Kelly Rowland’s hair “very early on” as a way to shield them from the music business.

“I wanted to protect them. Not because I wanted to go and be on planes every day — because there was nothing glamorous about it — but it was to protect my kids,” she shared with the outlet. “The industry can chew you up and spit you out.”

Tina continued, “I was determined that there were not going to be certain elements around them and that they weren’t going to get eaten up by that. It just became my mission. Those are your kids, and you want to protect them, and they need protection. Trust me, they need it.”

The “Dance For You” artist’s Cécred was actually inspired by her mother’s years owning a hair salon. Serving as vice chairman, Tina helped launch the label with eight core products, including a clarifying shampoo and scalp scrub.

Later in the conversation, Glamour EIC Samantha Barry asked the mothers whether they still get to do “normal things” with their children. “Solange just won’t play the game. She’ll just go shopping. But obviously, that’s not something that we can do with Beyoncé, and that’s what I miss,” Tina responded. “I miss us going to the grocery store, [and] going with my kids to eat at the cafeteria. You don’t get to go to the mall anymore.”

In September, reports spread of Tina standing up for Beyoncé after Dolly Parton defended the CMAs for not nominating COWBOY CARTER. However, the mother of two has since clarified that those comments didn’t actually come from her.