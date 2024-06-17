Image Image Credit Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tinashe Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tinashe is still hunting for someone who can keep up with her energy. On Tuesday (Sept. 17), she revealed a DJ contest for her “Match My Freak World Tour” in partnership with SoundCloud.

“I’m looking for DJs to match my freak. In every city, I’m choosing one person to open the show,” she said in the announcement clip. The “No Broke Boys” singer’s voyage is set to begin on Oct. 14 at Anaheim’s House of Blues. Afterward, she’ll traverse North America with stops in Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Brooklyn, Montreal and Toronto.

While the remaining tour legs are still under wraps, Raveena Aurora was confirmed as an opening act on select dates. Tinashe also confirmed that U.K. and Europe, Australia and Asia shows will be announced soon.

The Kentucky native’s “Match My Freak World Tour” is titled after the chorus of her smash hit “Nasty.” The track peaked at No. 61 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No.3 on the Hot R&B Songs chart. In June, she graced fans with several remixes of the record, which got reworked by the likes of Jane Remover, OG Ron C, DJ Candlestick and KAYTRANADA among others. Tyga and Chlöe also got in on the fun with their respective renditions.

“I don’t know who matches my freak. Honestly, when it comes to romance and stuff like that, nobody. I’m out here dolo as f**k, doing my own thing,” Tinashe told KAYTRANADA during their one-on-one for Interview Magazine.

“But I guess my fans match my freak,” she interjected. “They have been so supportive of this era and have been there for me throughout the highs and lows. I just really appreciate everyone who’s held me down throughout every chapter of my career because I wouldn’t be here without that support.”