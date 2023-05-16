Image Image Credit Kristina Bumphrey / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Toosii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Toosii’s JADED is slated to arrive on Friday (Oct. 4). In anticipation of its release, he shared the official tracklist featuring the likes of Kehlani, Gunna, and Muni Long.

The 13-song effort will open with “Meet Me Outside” before segueing into “Champs Élysées,” released back in September. To date, the accompanying visuals have over 2.3 million views. Also included is August’s “Fuk You Mean,” which shares a coincidentally close name to Gunna’s “fukumean.”

Leading up to the long-awaited project’s debut, Toosii teased visuals for records like “Sticks and Stones,” “Party Girl Anthem,” and “I Do.” The last-mentioned track will seemingly see India Love playing the rapper’s muse.

JADED was originally scheduled to hit streaming services in November 2023. “To all my fans, thank you for being patient and watering my flowers,” Toosii shared in an update via Instagram last month. “This year has been nothing but growth for me. I took seven months to get myself and my mental together, stressing, [and] depressed, between being a father and being an artist. It really took a toll on me. I love you for waiting. The wait is soon over.”

On Oct. 19, Toosii is expected to join Rod Wave’s “Last Lap Tour” as a supporting act. The trek will sweep through major cities like Houston, Memphis, Detroit, Chicago, North Carolina, Nashville, and New Orleans. Other artists on the bill include Moneybagg Yo, Lil Poppa, Dess Dior, and Eelmatic.

JADED will serve as a follow-up to NAUJOUR, which boasted surefire tracks like “Pull Up” with 21 Savage, “Another Love Song,” and the four-times Platinum “Favorite Song.”

“Certain things are kind of hard to speak on. Some of the things that I’ve been through are hard to speak on, but I feel like sooner or later, people gotta get the story,” Toosii told XXL regarding the 2023 body of work.