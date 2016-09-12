Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Travis Scott is back behind the boards. With JACKBOYS 2, a fifth solo album and possibly a number of projects under Cactus Jack Records on the horizon, the Houston rapper is leaning into his producer bag now more than ever.

“I’ve been really into beat making,” Scott told Complex on Tuesday (April 8) before claiming, “A lot of beats are kind of the same.” Those are definitely bold words coming from someone with Metro Boomin, Ye, Mike Dean and Pharrell Williams all on speed dial, but he’s not exactly wrong.

Especially with the fast-paced nature of the streaming era and Hip Hop fans likely having heard every subgenre under the sun, production has become increasingly repetitive. “You’re hearing a lot of the same beats and the same drums,” the “FE!N” artist emphasized. “So that process [of beat making] is what makes it exciting to make the songs.”

Funny enough, you can hop on YouTube right now and probably find hundreds of “Travis Scott–type beats.” For the most part, they all have the same 808s, trap drums and heavily atmospheric feel inspired by albums like Rodeo and Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight. Despite the sea of artists trying to emulate his sound, it still feels very much Scott's own in a sense.

Earlier in the conversation, the "goosebumps" hitmaker mentioned he’s “making beats and music for other people” — and, of course, for himself too. Producing for others is obviously a different kind of grind compared to dropping music on your own terms, so there’s no telling when we’ll actually get to hear what he’s been working on. That said, the ASTROWORLD rapper confirmed his fifth LP, which may even be teased at Coachella 2025, and Sheck Wes’ next album are on the way.

While we wait, UTOPIA is still in heavy rotation with the "UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR" set to pick up in May with one stop in Qatar, followed by a slew of dates in Africa and Asia starting in October.