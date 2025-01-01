Image Image Credit Venla Shalin / Contributor via Getty Images and Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Trippie Redd and Kanye West Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ye seems to be getting under more people’s skin than usual lately — Trippie Redd included. On Monday (April 28), the Ohio native responded to the “Mercy” rapper’s recent claims about inventing rage music.

“I invented rage, bro,” Ye claimed on Saturday (April 26), citing tracks like “Blood On The Leaves.” The rapper went on to say, “Yeezus is that energy… ‘N**gas in Paris’ is the first time n**gas was moshing. Look at Black people moshing. That was just some white boy s**t.” Visually, he may be correct, but sonically, most would probably say Kid Cudi was a lot closer to embodying that sound.

Trippie Redd not only shut Ye down, but also argued that he, Playboi Carti, XXXTENTACION and Lil Uzi Vert — pretty much the mainstays of the SoundCloud era — are the true “inventors of the rage sound.” Taking to his Instagram Stories, the artist said, “We paved the way. We popularized it.”

“I'm not gon' let you old a** n**gas say you invented something you ain't invent. N**gas need to take [their] pills, man. These n**gas be psychotic," Trippie Redd added, presumably referencing Ye’s recent string of tweets. He added, “Your old a** ain’t invent s**t.”

Elsewhere in the video, the “Dark Knight Dummo” creator claimed Ye invited him to “pull up” but he declined the offer: “He always [wants] to put a n**ga beneath him.” On X, the soon-to-be-father later reposted a tweet from Playboi Carti during his beef with the Chicago lyricist.

Rage music, according to Billboard, is “EDM-like synths playing a dark melody, hard-hitting 808s and some nice percussive drums.” Many fans might go as far as saying Playboi Carti’s Die Lit laid the groundwork, with Trippie Redd’s “Miss The Rage” cementing the genre several years later. Of course, artists like SoFaygo, Yeat and Lancey Foux have only helped push the genre even further.