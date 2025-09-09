Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ty Dolla $ign at the 2025 MTV Music Video Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The 15-track project will feature Leon Thomas, Chlöe and the single “ALL IN.”

The trailer’s narration explores themes of greed and power, hinting at a darker tone for the album.

Ty Dolla $ign’s visual rollout signals a bold return to solo work after years of collaborations.

Ty Dolla $ign’s TYCOON is set to release just a little over a month away. On Monday (Sept. 8), the singer-songwriter wiped his socials and dropped a trailer for his fourth studio album, which is set to arrive on Oct. 17.

The black-and-white video opens with a group of businessmen staring blankly at the camera as a narrator breaks down the origin of the word “tycoon,” which translates to “Great Lord” in “the tongue of feudal Japan.” It continues, “The world twisted it like all beautiful things. They feast on indulgence, carve laws to suit their sins and erase guilt with money thick as blood.”

“When I asked, they left me nothing, for greed had consumed them, but they made a crucial mistake: They mistook my sympathy for grace,” the narration concludes, with Ty Dolla $ign looking directly into the lens. See the clip below.

TYCOON will be the California singer’s first solo album in five years. After 2020’s Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, he collaborated with dvsn on Cheers to the Best Memories before releasing two VULTURES projects alongside Kanye West.

Spanning 15 songs, the LP will feature frequent collaborators Leon Thomas and Chlöe. So far, the only confirmed single is “ALL IN,” which arrived earlier this summer. “TYCOON, I put my all into this,” Ty Dolla $ign told Billboard. “It’s a crazy body of work. I’m at the top of my game. I’m going to that next level. You’ll see the growth, the musicality, and it’s going to be better than anything that’s coming out.”

It’ll certainly be a pivotal moment for the Grammy-nominated artist to remind fans that he can, indeed, still shine on his own.

Another project on the horizon is Ty Dolla $ign’s Still Free TC documentary. It will likely come out in November, lining up with the 10th anniversary of his 2015 full-length Free TC. He previously previewed the film in June during the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.