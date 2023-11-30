Image Image Credit WWD / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyla has long proven she has the range. After all, “Water” won a Grammy, her self-titled debut album arrived with glowing reviews, and her stage presence practically speaks for itself. Now, the South African songstress is adding modeling to her growing list of accomplishments.

On Thursday (March 20), H&M unveiled its Spring/Summer 2025 collection featuring Tyla and Sydney Seethal. The “On and On” artist modeled a pale-yellow oversized shirt and mini skirt from the line while her sister wore a ruffled tunic.

“She inspires me because it’s like, ‘Girl, how did you do this?’ Just keep doing what you’re doing,” Sydney said in the director’s cut. She added, “It’s crazy to see that she’s gone so far, and I see no fear in you.”

“I’m able to just laugh as loud as I want to, yawn as wide as I want to,” Tyla shared before emphasizing, “That’s freedom.” Take a look below.

"This season, we were inspired by different stages and moments of women's lives and the richness of femininity,” H&M Design Director Eliana Masgalos said of the campaign, which also featured FKA twigs, Caroline Polachek, and more, in a press statement. She continued, “We wanted to offer exceptional pieces that bring energy and light."

Tyla is no stranger to fashion, having starred in her first major campaign with Gap in 2024. However, modeling beyond magazine covers and album artwork is still a relatively new lane for her. We got a glimpse of her potential some months later during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where she strutted on the runway before launching into a medley of “PUSH 2 START” and “Water.”

Speaking with ELLE that same year, the singer admitted that modeling felt “awkward” at first. However, she quickly came to understand that much like music, perfection doesn’t happen on the first try. “I realized that if there’s a bad shot, we’ll get a good one. I’m more comfortable making mistakes,” she noted.

With that being said, Tyla is a natural in front of the camera, and not just when it comes to music videos. With the way she’s taken over the music industry, it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see her cement herself in modeling just as easily.