On Wednesday (Sept. 11), Bose launched a new commercial for its Ultra Open Earbuds starring Tyla, Central Cee, Don Toliver and BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Backed with production from Mustard, the 30-second clip followed the artists through various activities.

The advertisement began with Tyla listening to music while a stylist worked on her outfit. Elsewhere, Cee could be seen casually asking for tea on the set of a photoshoot. Toliver’s scene fittingly took place on a tour bus, considering his “PSYCHO TOUR” kicks off its North American leg in October. To close it out, Lisa was spotted wearing the wireless earbuds during rehearsals.

“Sometimes you can forget it’s there, but it’s not going anywhere,” Toliver said of the earbuds via Bose’s website. Tyla added, “I really like the way these look. So stylish.”

Bose’s Ultra Open Earbuds launched in February with a cuff-shaped design meant to maximize comfort for all-day wear. Priced at $299, they are currently available in five colorways: classic black, white, two shades of blue and a limited-edition silver hue to celebrate the company’s 60th anniversary.

"The one bud phenomenon is real. We know people want a way to listen to their music while still being connected to the world around them," Bose’s Chief Product Officer Raza Haider shared via a press release. "We set out to completely reimagine the future of wearable audio and deliver a better, more beautiful, and comfortable solution to provide the best of both worlds. The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds do just that. Now you can enjoy your music and life all at the same time."

It’s been a great year for each of the artists included in Bose’s latest commercial. Tyla shared her debut album in March, while Cee has been on a hot streak thanks to “BAND4BAND” and “Did It First” in collaboration with Lil Baby and Ice Spice, respectively.