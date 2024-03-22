Image Image Credit Josh Brasted / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyla is moving on from her critics. On Tuesday (Sept. 10), during her ELLE cover story, the South African native revealed why she’s beginning to distance herself from people’s opinions.

“Initially, I used to care. Recently I’ve just been feeling [like], ‘They’re gonna say what they wanna say, and it doesn’t even matter because I know it’s not that,’” Tyla told the publication.

Since her breakout with “Water,” the singer has dealt with her share of criticism. At first, fans compared her to Britney Spears in the 2000s and Rihanna, which she didn’t mind — at least until recently. “It’s getting boring now,” she explained in June.

Later that month, she faced backlash from social media for calling herself a “coloured South African” instead of Black. “The Breakfast Club” host Charlamagne Tha God pushed for an explanation, but the conversation ultimately ended in an awkward moment between the two of them.

Earlier in her sit-down with ELLE, Tyla spoke about her latest venture: modeling. She confessed it felt awkward at first, before recognizing it’s all part of the process. “I realized that if there’s a bad shot, we’ll get a good one. I’m more comfortable making mistakes,” the musician shared.

She continued, “I’m very involved in everything that I do: my sound, my image, what I wear, what I look like. It does matter, and it does matter that it goes with how I’m feeling, and it ties in with the music. Because at the end of the day, I’m an artist. I model, but it’s on the side.”

When it comes to music, the “Jump” creator also shared excitement about her sophomore album. But first, fans can look forward to the deluxe edition of TYLA. The original project came out in March with features from Travis Scott, Gunna, Skillibeng and Tems, to name a few.