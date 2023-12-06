Image Image Credit Variety / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, The Creator Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyler, the Creator is arguably on one of the biggest fashion streaks of 2024. Having briefly teamed up with Supreme in August, the “See You Again” artist’s GOLF le FLEUR* label joined Converse in announcing their latest collaboration, the Darryl Chuck 70, on Tuesday (Sept. 24).

The pending launch will serve as a fresh take on the footwear brand’s iconic Chuck Taylor, except with thicker laces, 10 new colorways, and Tyler’s Airedale terrier on the heel. The first drop is slated to debut on Thursday (Sept. 26) at 10 a.m. ET. Of the five pastel-inspired shades, fans can grab lavender, butter yellow, pistachio green, light brown, and milky blue.

“The Chuck Taylor is a classic everyday shoe we love but felt there weren’t enough colors that matched our color palette,” the Grammy winner wrote via Instagram. “We decided to do 10 le FLEUR* colorways of the classic Chuck Taylor with an off-white sole, thick laces that compliment wider silhouettes, and our signature Darryl to make it our own.”

Tyler paired the announcement with a playful commercial showing how the Darryl Chuck 70 was imagined. The mock board meeting, which Converse joked they “must have missed” on Tyler’s post, saw the musician and a team board discussing the dog motif, laces, and more.

At one point, fellow Odd Future member Jasper Dolphin humorously declared, “We’re going to make so much money.” The 49-second clip also gave viewers a sneak peek of the forthcoming colorways like pine green, red, and light pink, among others.

In March, Tyler rolled out his capsule collection with Louis Vuitton, thanks in part to men’s creative director Pharrell Williams. It included “monograms, wavy soles, waffle and butter [sandals], [and] dogs” across handbags, jackets, pants, and several other pieces.

“I wanted to mix my style and Louis Vuitton’s codes together in a way that felt slightly whimsical but could still be worn to the gas station on a Tuesday,” he said at the time.