Image Image Credit Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Universal Music Group is looking to have Drake’s pre-action petition in Texas dismissed. On Thursday (Jan. 23), the record company submitted a 144-page motion to throw out the case, which they claim was filed in the wrong state in the first place.

In the court filing, UMG alleged that Drake “resorted to strategic legal retaliation” in an attempt to “pressure them to limit the distribution” of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” It further stated, “The [Telephone Consumer Protection Act of 1991] protects parties from this exact kind of legal retaliation by providing an expedited process to summarily dismiss legal actions, including petitions for pre-suit depositions brought under Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 202, that are designed and intended to intimidate and punish people for exercising their First Amendment rights.”

Elsewhere, UMG contends that the petition should be dismissed because Drake “did not file his peition in a ‘proper court'” since no representatives for the company reside in Bexar County, as required by state law. They also argued that he “already filed suit on his potential claims, obviating any need for pre-suit discovery.” That, of course, refers to the defamation case the “Best I Ever Had” artist lodged in New York earlier in the month.

UMG’s motion to dismiss offers a glimpse into the defense strategies they’ll likely use in the upcoming lawsuit. On Wednesday (Jan. 22), Judge Jeannette Vargas granted the company a 34-day extension due to the Los Angeles wildfires. She ruled that their response to the rapper’s claims would now be due by March 17 instead of the original Feb. 11 deadline.

As for the pre-action petition in Texas, Drake and UMG’s hearing is scheduled for Jan. 28 — unless a judge decides to dismiss it. If that happens, the world’s largest music company is requesting that the Canadian hitmaker cover all their legal fees.