Usher is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his 2004 album, Confessions, albeit a few months late. On Thursday (Sept. 12), he announced that the 20th-anniversary edition of the full-length effort will be available to pre-order for both digital and physical copies.

In addition to the 19 original songs, “Superstar” and “Burn” are expected to receive orchestral remixes. Meanwhile, “Seduction” and “Confessions, Pt. II (Remix)” featuring Twista, Shyne, Kanye West, and Jermaine Dupri, which appeared on the project’s expanded version, will also be on the celebratory release.

Vinyls for Confessions (20th Anniversary Edition) are slated to ship on Nov. 1, with the DSP formats set to complete on the same day. See Usher’s post below.

"There is a great deal of truth in that album," Usher told PEOPLE in February. "Did I have a relationship ever that was exactly what I was saying? Yeah, I did, but the reality of where it landed and the expression of what that was about, it wasn't exactly in order of the way or, better yet, in the moment when I delivered that song."

Confessions was RIAA-certified platinum for the 14th time that same month. It notably housed “Yeah!” with Lil Jon and Ludacris, “Bad Girl,” “Caught Up,” and “Can U Handle It?” to name a few. Jermaine Dupri was among the LP’s instrumental producers, having joined Usher for renditions of its standout cuts during the Super Bowl LVIII.

It’s also worth mentioning that the R&B legend’s announcement arrived in tandem with USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS’ global theatrical release. The film will be shown from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, with roughly 1,000 of the screenings taking place in the United States.

Usher is scheduled to perform at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday and Friday (Sept. 13) as a part of his "PAST PRESENT FUTURE TOUR.” Afterward, he’ll wrap up the month with shows in Denver, Los Angeles, and Oakland.