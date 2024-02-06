Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Usher Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Usher’s cherry tease may have broken the internet — and probably a few relationships — but he’s definitely making sure it doesn’t land him in any hot water. On Wednesday (April 9), another clip from the R&B icon’s "PAST PRESENT FUTURE Tour" started making the rounds online, this time of him double-checking a fan's age.

During his usual cherry-feeding bit, Usher approached someone in the crowd only to second-guess what he heard. “How old did you say you were? Did you say, ‘16’?” the singer asked before hilariously making a quick exit. Moments later, he turned back and said, “Oh, 19? OK.”

“I see that you have tattoos. You might’ve had tattoos at the age of 16,” he said. The young woman replied, “I got a Black mom.” Usher humorously responded, “My mom is Black too.”

“Are you really 19? You sure? You sure you’re sure? Alright, just to be safe, I’m not feeding you a cherry. I’ma let her feed you a cherry,” he said, pointing toward the woman standing next to the concert attendee. Safe to say, Usher’s been in the game long enough to know when to tread carefully. Peep the video below.

Usher’s “PAST PRESENT FUTURE Tour" Has Brought Out All The Stars

The “PAST PRESENT FUTURE Tour" has delivered no shortage of viral moments — like Usher seemingly seducing someone’s auntie last week — and a steady stream of celebrity guests. The U.S. run previously saw the likes of Summer Walker, Victoria Monét, Yung Miami, Keke Palmer and Rubi Rose, among a plethora of other celebrities show up to see the “Yeah!” artist live.

Usher is set to return to the The O2 Arena on Friday (April 11), with two more London stops lined up in May to close out his final leg of the tour. In the meantime, he’ll be making his way through cities like Paris, Abu Dhabi, Amsterdam and Berlin, to name a few.