Image Image Credit Jason Koerner/Contributor via Getty Images and Dan Mullan/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Veeze and JAY-Z Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Veeze highlighted JAY-Z’s “Monster” verse, calling him a “myth” and “legend.”

He questioned how anyone could overlook JAY-Z’s influence, comparing him to Michael Jackson.

Veeze plans to stream music breakdowns to help fans appreciate lyrics and production.

Detroit rapper Veeze took to Instagram on Monday (Nov. 10) to spotlight JAY-Z’s verse on Kanye West’s “Monster,” offering a public show of appreciation for someone who is arguably considered Hip Hop’s true GOAT.

In one clip shared on his Instagram Stories, Veeze played a segment of Hov’s verse and visuals from the “Monster” music video. Specifically, he put emphasis on the lines, “Everybody wants to know what my Achilles heel is / Love, I don’t get enough of it.” Released in 2010 on Ye’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, “Monster” featured additional verses from Rick Ross and Nicki Minaj, along with vocals from Bon Iver.

In a following video, Veeze addressed the camera directly to express his admiration and confusion over those unfamiliar with the Brooklyn icon’s influence. “Okay, I understand different generations, age groups, and stuff like that, but how can anybody on earth not be interested to know about JAY-Z?” he asked. “It [doesn't] matter if you [were]born yesterday. He got all the money, he achieved everything, he got Beyoncé … Why would you not want to know about this amazing man, myth, legend, superior lyricist, clothing line, champagne, hotels, casinos? … It [doesn’t] matter what age you [are]. It’s just like Michael Jackson, bruh.”

The Detroit rapper also revealed plans to start streaming in order to break down classic songs, lyrics and production for fans. “I just want everybody who [loves] music to just love it. Don’t judge it, don’t compare it, don’t pit it against each other,” he expressed.

Veeze first gained attention with 2019’s Navy Wavy mixtape and rose to national recognition with his 2023 debut studio album, Ganger. The project, which came with assists from Lil Yachty, LUCKI, Babyface Ray and Lil Uzi Vert, earned critical praise. In 2024, Veeze scored his first Billboard Hot 100 entry with “U-Digg,” a collaboration with Lil Baby and 42 Dugg. He also launched his own label, Navy Wavy, under Warner Records.