On Friday (Sept. 13), Victoria Monét announced the deluxe edition of her debut album, JAGUAR II. The project is slated to hit streaming platforms on Oct. 4.

The award-winning singer shared a promo clip on her social media, opening with her watching “Alright” in a theater. “Girl, you’re eating,” someone nearby said. After running out of popcorn, Monét headed to the concession stand to get more, only to find two workers caught up in a makeout session.

“I’m so sorry to interrupt what y’all got going on there, but I just wanted to order some more JAGUAR II popcorn, please?” she said. When they asked what size, Monét playfully replied, “I think this time I’m gonna go with the deluxe.”

JAGUAR II (Deluxe) will contain 10 additional songs, two of which were released earlier in the year: “SOS (Sex on Sight)” featuring Usher, and her Bryson Tiller duet, “We Might Even Be Falling In Love.”

“I was debating about [putting it out] because I thought the Grammy win would be a nice bow on the chapter, but I did promise fans that I would have a deluxe. There [are] so many songs that I made,” Monét detailed the forthcoming project on “The Angie Martinez Show.” When asked about what fans can expect beyond “SOS (Sex on Sight),” she responded, “After that, I’m kind of letting people decide. ‘What do you want to hear more of? What do you want us to focus on? Would you want a video for anything?’ I’m always recording.”

Notably, the original JAGUAR II won Best R&B Album at the 66th Grammy Awards. Monét also took home Best New Artist and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical that night.

Elsewhere in her sit-down with Martinez, the “On My Mama” artist shared that she and Usher, whom she met through her vocal coach, have another song together.